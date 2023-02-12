Know how to transfer EPF account from old company to new company

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is a social security program in the country. It is a retirement-oriented savings or investment account that sees contributions from the employee as well as the employer.

EPFO announced that all employees, who have recently changed jobs and have joined a new company, can easily transfer their EPF account from the old to their new employer. To transfer the PF account online, the old and new employers should both be able to initiate the transfer process through the unified Member e-Sewa portal. Otherwise, the employees can fill in Form 13 and submit it to their HR department.

Here’s how to transfer EPF account online:

First, you need to visit the official Member Sewa portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Then you need to log in to your by entering your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Click on the ‘Online Services’ tab and select ‘One Member- One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’.

In this stage, you will be asked to go to a new tab. Fill in the details of the new EPF account where you want to transfer money here. You can find your new EPF account number on your salary slip or EPF statement of the new recruiter.

After this, you will have to select whether attestation of your online transfer will be done by your present employer or previous employer. Check with them before filling in this option.

If the UAN of both employers is the same, enter the previous EPF account number. If they are not the same, enter the UAN of the old employer.

Then you need to click on ‘Get Details’. You will see the information on your PF account. Select the account from where the money will be transferred.

To generate a one-time password, click on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the relevant field and verify the request.

After the whole process, your transfer request will be submitted and within 10 days of your submitting the transfer request, the employee must provide the self-attested copy of the PF transfer request to the chosen company.