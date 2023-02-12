My ‘biggest’ political rival is caste: Kamal Haasan

On Sunday, actor-politician Kamal Haasan referred to caste as his ‘greatest’ political foe.

Speaking after launching ‘Neelam Books,’ a project of renowned Tamil film director Pa. Ranjith as part of his Neelam cultural centre, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiyam.

I have said that caste is my biggest political enemy since I was 21 years old, and I still hold that belief today. ‘The best invention made by man is the wheel, then God. If our own creation is an attack on who we are, we cannot accept it.’ said Kamal Haasan.

Haasan ‘is the one who established the technique of making an art film and still succeeded in popularising it to the mass public,’ said Ranjith, a well-known director of critically praised films. Ranjith stated that, in contrast to popular literature and non-political novels, he only intended to maintain ‘Neelam books’ that helped people understand politics and become politically responsible.