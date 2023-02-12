Water supply to be affected in this city in on February 14

Chennai: Chennai Metrowater or Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) informed that drinking water supply will be disrupted in several regions in the city on February 14. The water supply will be disrupted due to the repair and maintenance work in the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

The piped water supply will face disruptions from 7 am to 7 pm on Tuesday, February 14 in areas falling under Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones. The authorities have planned to provide special water tankers to the residents of these affected areas to help them cope with the water shortage.