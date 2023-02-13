Commodity Market: Gold price dips marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slided down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,000, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Gold price remained firm on yesterday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 56,728 per 10 grams, down Rs 13 or 0.02%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 364 at Rs 66,300 per kg .

Globally, price of spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,864.10 per ounce. US gold futures for February delivery settled 0.2% lower at $1,874.50 per ounce.