Elton John increases his private gig fee amid the cost of living crisis, gets 4 million pounds for private performances

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer reportedly raised his private concert fee in response to the rising cost of living, and is now thought to be earning 4 million pounds ($4,825,602.72) for a private performance.

According to Mirror.co.uk, John’s private gig cost has been revealed, representing a huge percent fee rise for the celebrity.

The legendary singer is estimated to be worth over 450 million pounds (USD 542,880,305), thanks to a career that has seen him win 10 No. 1 singles and top the album charts ten times.

Elton, 75, used to earn a staggering 1 million pounds for each hour he spent performing for a private audience.

But during the current cost of living crisis, the performer has been said to have added on an extra 3 million pounds for a wedding booking – and was understandably turned down by the spouses-to-be.

Naturally the price changes depending on what is requested but it appears to have been hiked up.

The couple turn it down because they couldn’t afford it. There are super-rich fans around the world who can, though.