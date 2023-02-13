Holiday for Isra’a Wal Miraj announced in this Gulf country

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday. The ministry informed that Sunday 28 Rajab 1444 AH corresponding to 19 February 2023 will be official public holiday for public sector employees and private sector institutions.

The Ministry pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work—provided they compensate the workers for the holiday.

Isra and Mi’raj, also known as Al Isra’ wal Miraj, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.