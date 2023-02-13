Low-intensity earthquake hits Sikkim

Gangtok: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Sikkim in the early hours of Monday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 km, around 70 km north-west of Yuksom in West Sikkim district.

Meanwhile, a Strong earthquake felt in Afghanistan’s Faizabad. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale.