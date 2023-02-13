Over 100 people evacuated after Kottayam Medical College in Kerala catches fire

At the Kottayam Medical College, a large fire started in a building that was still being constructed. The nearby ward’s more than 100 patients and residents were evacuated. Fire departments arrived quickly to put out the flames.

Authorities have not yet determined what started the fire, which is said to have started in the building’s store room.

A new, eight-story building is being built behind the third ward of the hospital.

Veena George, the state’s minister of health, requested a report on the incident and gave the director of the medical education department the go-ahead to look into it and submit a report.