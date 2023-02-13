Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian equity markets. The the key inflation numbers in India and the US influenced investors.

BSE Sensex settled at 60,431.84, down 250.86 points or 0.41%. NSE Nifty closed at 17,770.90, down 85.60 points or 0.48%. About 1235 shares have advanced, 2261 shares declined, and 160 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Among sectors, except capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended lower. The BSE midcap and smallcap index fell 1% each.

The top gainers in the market were Larsen & Toubro,Titan, Bajaj Auto,Eicher Motors, NTPC, PowerGrid, ITC and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were SBI, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.