Sudan’s ruling military completes the final review of the agreement with Russia to establish navy base on the Red Sea

The agreement between Sudan’s ruling military and Russia, allowing the latter to build a navy station on the African country’s Red Sea coast, was finalised on Saturday.
In anticipation of the establishment of a legislative body and a civilian administration, the agreement will now be confirmed. Since the military overthrew autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, the country of Africa has been without a parliament.
The review’s conclusion came days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with interim Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq in Khartoum’s capital city.
The agreement still needed to be approved by Sudan’s soon-to-be-formed legislative body, according to Lavrov.
‘They [Russians] cleared all our concerns. The deal has become OK from the military side,’ a military official was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.
The deal was first officially announced in December 2020, having been agreed upon in principle during al-Bashir’s reign. The agreement allows Kremlin to set up a 300-troop-strong naval base.
