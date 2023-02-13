The 14th and the largest-ever edition of India’s flagship aerospace expo ‘Aero India’ to be inaugurated on Monday

On Monday, February 13, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the 14th and largest-ever edition of India’s premier aerospace expo, ‘Aero India,’ at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

One of the biggest and most significant aerospace displays ever is taking place over the five-day event. Its main objectives include developing new technologies for the Indian aviation industry, exhibiting India’s expanding aerospace and defence capabilities, encouraging collaborations between domestic and international businesses, and making it easier to do business and exchange ideas.

The biennial event’s organisers claim that the 2023 edition represents a significant improvement over the 2021 event.

Comparing the 2023 and 2021 editions, it was mentioned ‘the event exhibiton area is spanning 35,000 square meters, as against 23,000 square meters in 2021; flying display will comrpise 67 aircraft, as opposed to 64; static display will have 36 aircraft, as opposed to 19; and 809 firms taking part, when compared to 600; and 98 nations participating, as against 55 in the earlier edition.’