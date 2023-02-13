Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction: All details you need to know

Mumbai: The players auction for Women’s Premier League 2023 will be held today in Mumbai at the JIO Convention Centre from 2:30 PM IST. Five teams – Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to mke their first-ever squads in WPL today.

A total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer. This includes 246 Indian and 163 overseas players. BCCI has set a 12 Crore Purse for each team in the Women’s Premier League. Each team can have a minimum 15 or maximum 18 players squad.

The Maximum Base price of a player will be 50 lakhs and the minimum base price will be 10 lakhs. A total of 22 matches will be played in this five-team tournament and the entire tournament will be played at two venues in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.