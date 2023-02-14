Active shooting reported from the Michigan State University in East Lansing in the US

There are reports of a gunshot incident at Michigan State University in East Lansing, United States. Police and other emergency services are responding to the shooting that has led to at least one death. Berkey Hall received a call reporting an active shooter. When police arrived, they discovered numerous victims.

According to early accounts, there are at least five victims. There are a lot of emergency services on the site. It is not yet known what caused the shooting.

IM East is the scene of a second incident that authorities say has left numerous persons hurt. The location is being secured, and according to the police, there is now only one suspect.

MSU Police said, ‘There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow.’