American oil companies express concern about the EPA’s methane ‘super emitter’ plan

American oil industry groups expressed concern on Monday about the Biden administration’s proposed plan to reduce methane emissions, saying it would give environmental advocacy groups too much power by requiring businesses to respond when third parties report suspected leaks of the potent greenhouse gas.

The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled a plan last year that would enable authorised and ‘credible’ third parties to report alleged ‘super emitter’ leaks of at least 100 kilogrammes per hour using remote sensing technology.

The plan stipulated that following notification, the involved company would have five days to conduct a root-cause analysis and ten days to take corrective action.

On Monday, the final day for the public to comment on the EPA’s proposed supplemental methane rule, Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of regulatory affairs at the American Petroleum Institute, told reporters, ‘Our concerns are ultimately that this kind of programme can have a chilling effect on companies’ ability to work with EPA.’