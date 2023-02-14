Entry to Taj Mahal will be free on these three days: Details

Agra: Entry to Taj Mahal will be free from February 17 to 19. Free entry will be given to the Taj Mahal due to the 368th Urs (death anniversary) of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. This is the only time when the graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz are open for public viewing in the basement.

On the occasion of the three-day Urs various rituals such as ‘chadar poshi’, ‘sandal’, ‘gusul’, ‘kul’ and others will be performed. On February 17, the ceremony of ‘Ghusl’ (full-body purification mandatory before the performance of various rituals and prayers) will start at 2pm.On February 18, the ceremonies of ‘Sandal’ and ‘Milad Sharif’ will be observed. On February 19, the rituals of ‘Kul’ (reciting the four foundational chapters of the Quran) and ‘chadar poshi’ (offering a cover) will be observed from morning till evening.