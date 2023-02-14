Former child actor Austin Major featured in NYPD Blue dies at the age of 27

Austin Major, a former child actor who appeared in NYPD Blue, has passed away. He was 27. Majors passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His cause of death has not yet been made public.

Major was described in a statement released by his family as a ‘a person who is kind, creative, intelligent, and compassionate.’

Austin cherished and was extremely proud of his acting profession. He graduated from high school as Salutatorian and was an enthusiastic Eagle Scout. After attending the USC School of Cinematic Arts, he graduated with a penchant for music production and directing.

The statement continued, ‘Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.’

Born on November 23, 1995, in California as Austin Setmajer, the actor studied film and television production at the University of Southern California.