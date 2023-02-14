MS Dhoni concentrated on the success of his team,which makes him an outstanding leader: Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten, a former head coach of India, said why MS Dhoni made a great leader and called his connection with the CSK captain the ‘most unexpected’ one. When Kirsten was appointed head coach of the Men in Blue, Dhoni was the captain of the Indian team. The two of them collaborated to help India win the 2011 ODI World Cup.

His three and a half year tenure saw him work miracles for Indian cricket with then-captain MS Dhoni. India made a number of progresses under Dhoni and Kirsten’s leadership. After finally winning the ODI World Cup, India surpassed all other teams to take the top spot in the ICC ODI and Test rankings.

‘Any coach would desire a team that competed for the name on the front of the shirt rather than the name on the back. India is a difficult country with a lot of hype surrounding specific superstars, and you frequently lose sight of what your own requirements are. Dhoni, on the other hand, stood out as a leader because he was so committed to the success of the team, wanted to win trophies and experience great success, and was open about it. And as a result, a lot of other people joined in, and Sachin simply began to enjoy cricket as well’ During an interview with Adam Collins for the YouTube show ‘The Final Word cricket podcast,’ Kirsten remarked.

In a world where it is all too easy to lose focus given the rockstar status offered to Indian players, Kirsten complimented Dhoni for being an exceptional leader. From 2008 until 2011, Kirsten served as Team India’s head coach. In the international game, ‘MS and I established the most improbable captain-coach combo you would ever imagine, and we end up having this great experience together,’ Kirsten continued.