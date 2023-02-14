Mumbai becomes the most-polluted city in India and is now in the second position worldwide

According to the Swiss air surveillance index IQAir, Mumbai has overtaken Delhi as India’s most polluted city and is now ranked second globally between January 29 and February 8. (a real-time worldwide air quality monitor).

Mumbai was ranked 10th in the lowest places on January 29 by IQAir. Delhi unexpectedly did not make the list of the top 10 most polluted cities.

Then, on February 2, Mumbai rose to the top of the heap before tumbling the next few days. On February 8, Mumbai once more climbed to occupy second spot. On February 13, Mumbai surpassed Delhi as India’s most polluted city, and it ranked third globally in terms of air quality.

The CPCB data suggests that Poor and Very Poor days in Mumbai in November-January during the current winter season were more than double over three previous winters.

Dust generated from construction work and vehicular emissions formed a major part of this pollution in the city.