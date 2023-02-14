Rahul wants investigation into mysterious death of tribal man in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent member of the Congress and the member for Wayanad, paid a visit to the home of a tribal man found recently dead close to the Kozhikode Medical College on Monday.

On February 11, Vishwanathan (46), who was waiting for his wife to give birth there, was found hanged close to the medical college hospital in Kozhikode.

Following the family’s suspicions that the tribal man’s death may have been the result of foul play, Gandhi, who arrived at the Kozhikode airport on Sunday evening, paid a visit to Vishwanathan’s home in the Wayanad district this morning with other party leaders. Gandhi left Kannur after his visit, which lasted a full day, for New Delhi, according to party sources.

The Lok Sabha member for Wayanad, Gandhi, spent time with the family in the Paravayal colony, listening to their problems and comforting them.

Gandhi claimed that Vishwanathan was the victim of a mob trial after visiting the family and that a thorough investigation into the incident was necessary. On his Lok Sabha office account, he wrote in Malayalam, ‘Viswanathan’s family should get justice.’

The body of Vishwanathan had injury marks, according to earlier claims made by his family, and the death was not a suicide. They claimed that a mob attacked Vishwanathan after falsely accusing him of stealing.

Police claimed to have started a thorough investigation into the incident.

Later, Gandhi attended a meeting of DISHA, a district development coordination and monitoring committee, and met the recipients of the Kaithangu project, which builds homes for people in dire need.

‘One and a half years ago, we set out on a mission to build houses for those in severe need. Today, we are humbled to hand over the houses to 25 remarkable beneficiaries whose lives exemplify bravery and resilience in the face of adversity. I thank our party workers & leaders, and the UDF for their tireless work in making this mission successful,’ Gandhi posted on his Facebook page.