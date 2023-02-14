Rhenzy Feliz moves to DC with HBO Max original series The Penguin from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

Rhenzy Feliz has moved on from Marvel and is now starring in the Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios’ HBO Max original series The Penguin. The actor’s previous appearance was in Marvel’s Runaways. He will now be seen alongside Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in The Penguin.

The DC programme will carry on the Batman crime tale in eight episodes.

Matt Reeves started with The Batman from Warner Bros. Pictures, which centres on Colin Farrell’s portrayal of the title character. Rhenzy Feliz’s character is yet unknown, however rumours indicate that he will portray a young man who ‘The Penguin’ (Colin Farrell) befriends and hires as his driver.

The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell and Lauren LeFranc. Lauren is also involved as writer and showrunner. Meanwhile, the first three episodes will have Craig Zobel as the helmer with Bill Carraro.

The HBO Max show is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.