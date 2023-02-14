South Korea aims to take the baton of manufacturing chips for the booming AI industry

Recently, the buzzword has been artificial intelligence (AI). Since ChatGPT and other chatbot AI were introduced, the worldwide race, which has just recently started, is predicted to quickly become congested.

South Korea now wants to take over chip production for the expanding AI market.

Rebellions.AI, a South Korean firm, has unveiled its own chips and expects to secure government contracts in the country.

Nvidia, a US-based chip designer, currently holds a weighted share of roughly 86 percent in the market for the power supply for some of the largest cloud services in the world.

Rebellion.AI’s recent launch, called the atom chip, is fast emerging as a strong competitor as the firm aims for the tag of being the largest AI-supporting chip manufacturer.

As countries such as Japan, Germany, the United States, Taiwan, and China aim to support their interest in diversifying by providing funding to the semiconductor industry, South Korea remains strong on securing a separate designation aimed at making it a global manufacturer.