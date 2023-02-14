Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian equity markets. Sliding crude oil prices in the international markets and buying by foreign investors supported the upward rally of the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended 600.42 points or 0.99% higher at 61,032.26. NSE Nifty surged 158.95 points or 0.89% to finish at 17,929.85.

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tech M, M&M, Bharti Airtel and Wipro. The top losers in the market were NTPC, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Maruti. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices ended up to 0.5% lower.