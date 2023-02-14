Women’s Premier League 2023: Here is the full squad of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: The players auction for the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023 was held yesterday in Mumbai: Mumbai Indians picked up Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crore . The team also paid a record amount for England international Nat Sciver in the WPL auction. Mumbai Indians bought Nat Sciver for Rs 3.2 crore.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will commence in Mumbai from March 4 – March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

Also Read; Private bank hikes interest rate on fixed deposits

Mumbai Indians Complete Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (INR 1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (INR 3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (INR 1 crore), Pooja Vastrakar (INR 1.9 crore), Yastika Bhatia (INR 1.5 crore), Heather Graham (INR 30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (INR 30 lakh), Amanjot Kaur (INR 50 lakh), Dhara Gujar (INR 10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (INR 10 lakh), Chloe Tryon (INR 30 lakh), Humaira Kazi (INR 10 lakh), Priyanaka Bala (INR 20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (INR 10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (INR 10 lakh), Jitumoni Kalita (INR 10 lakh)