Women’s Premier League 2023: Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore bought India opener Smriti Mandhana in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held yesterday in Mumbai. The team paid Rs Rs 3.4 crore for Smriti Mandhana. Smriti Mandhana became the highest-paid cricketer in the auction.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will commence in Mumbai from March 4 – March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

RCB Complete Squad: Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (INR 50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (INR 1.7 crore), Renuka Singh (INR 1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (INR 1.9 crore), Erin Burns (INR 30 lakh), Disha Kasat (INR 10 lakh), Indrani Roy (INR 10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (INR 10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (INR 10 lakh), Heather Knight (INR 40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (INR 30 lakh), Preeti Bose (INR 30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (INR 10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (INR 25 lakh), Megan Schutt (INR 40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (INR 10 lakh)