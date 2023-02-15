Australian authorities hunt for three men they rescued from the sea two weeks ago after a 365kg cocaine haul

Following a 365kg cocaine haul, Australian authorities started looking for three guys they pulled from the water two weeks earlier. On February 1st, the group was saved by authorities off the coast of Western Australia. The group said they were fishing when their boat capsized when they were saved.

The three was later congratulated by the police, who noted that their ability to survive off the coast of the sea ‘highlighted the need of wearing a lifejacket and carrying an emergency beacon.’

Police claim that the men were members of a global drug gang, though, following the cocaine arrest. The three were urged to turn themselves up by the police.

On February 7th, six days after the men were rescued, a black plastic-wrapped package containing parcels of cocaine was found on a beach 54km (33 miles) west of Albany, Australian media reported.

Police believe the drugs were collected from the ocean and were ferried to shore in the boat.