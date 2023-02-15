Former principal secretary of Kerala’s CM detained by ED in Life Mission scam case

According to reports, M Sivasankar, a former principal secretary to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Life Mission scam. According to reports, the arrest was made following three days of interrogation.

Homes are constructed for the homeless as part of the Keralan government’s Life Mission programme.

Out of the Rs 20 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate, the project sought to spend Rs 14.50 crore on the Life Mission scheme in order to construct homes for 140 families in the Wadakkanchery area of Thrissur.

The contract also specified that a hospital would be built with the sum that was left over. According to rumours, the Red Crescent is a nonprofit supporting humanitarian efforts.

The contract for the building work was given to UNITAC Builders. Santhosh Eapen, managing director of UNITAC, claimed that all of the accused had accepted bribes totaling Rs. 4.48 crore for the project. Later, a government investigation into the case was mandated.

Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, the accused in the case, accused Sivasankar of participating in it.

Following allegations of bribery, the life mission complex in Thrissur came under suspicion. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair are the other accused in the case.