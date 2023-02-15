Know health benefits of turmeric

Turmeric is used to heal wounds, cold, fever and it also reduces sunspots, aids in achieving an even skin tone, enhances the texture of the skin, etc.

Turmeric has several skin-benefiting characteristics, including the ability to level out skin tone, enhance skin texture, reduce sunspots, provide photoprotective effects, and slow down the degradation of skin collagen. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties help to calm skin. A test patch on the forearm is advised before using turmeric directly on the face since it can occasionally induce an allergic reaction despite having antibacterial characteristics that assist to contain bacterial infections.

Here are some of the benefits of turmeric :

1. Help in reducing signs of ageing

2. Acne-prone skin

3. Dealing with dull skin and providing a natural glow to the face

4. Helps to eliminate obstinate dark circles

5. Reduces the appearance of black patches and other hyperpigmentation-related issues

6. Sun tan removal

7. Enhances the skin texture