More than 200 people placed under quarantine in Equatorial Guinea due to the outbreak of the Marburg virus

In Kie-Ntem province of Equatorial Guinea, more than 200 people have been placed under quarantine as a result of the Marburg virus outbreak, which the WHO describes as a fatal and highly contagious disease similar to Ebola.

People in the Central African country have reportedly experienced symptoms like fever, exhaustion, blood-stained vomit, and diarrhoea.

The health organisation stated in a statement that ‘Additional investigations are ongoing. In the concerned districts, advance teams have been sent in to track down contacts, isolate, and treat anyone exhibiting symptoms of the disease.’

Last week, the Central African nation, said that an investigation into the suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever in the rural eastern region bordering Gabon and Cameroon was underway and only three people had shown some ‘light symptoms.’

However, days later, the Health Minister of Equatorial Guinea, Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba, said that a ‘health alert’ has been issued in Kie-Ntem province and the neighbouring Mongomo district.