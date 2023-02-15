Nationalized bank to change credit card charges from March: Details inside

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to revise its credit card charges. State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services said that the new charges will be imposed on users from 17 March 2023.

The SBI Cards customers who were paying their rent via credit card would be charged Rs 199 + applicable taxes. At present the charge is Rs 99 + applicable taxes. SBI Cards had in November 2022 hiked the processing fee on rent payments made using credit cards to Rs 99 plus GST at the rate of 18%.