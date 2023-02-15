Rapper Playboi Carti has been arrested in Georgia for allegedly choking his girlfriend

According to TMZ, rapper Playboi Carti was detained in Georgia after being accused of strangling his girlfriend. The woman claims that the rapper choked and pushed her. She claimed that he made it so difficult for her to breathe that she was afraid for her life.

An argument over a paternity test was followed by the claimed incident. The woman has been living with Playboi Carti since July of last year, according to the declaration. She had been dating him for two years and was 14 weeks along when the alleged assault allegedly took place.

According to the police report, the woman had intended to discuss about the baby with Playboi Carti but the conversation turned into an argument when the topic of a paternity test came up.She alleged that the argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which a bystander tried to intervene.

The woman claimed that she managed to break free from Carti’s grip and fled to her car, but he pursued her and attacked her again.