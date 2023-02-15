Researchers develop groundbreaking male contraceptive pill that can stop sperm in its track

Researchers develop ground-breaking male contraceptive pill that has successfully stopped sperm in its tracks in preclinical animals. Even if to many of us it might not seem like a huge deal, but it actually is.

This study makes a strong case for the viability of on-demand male contraception. For contraception, the revelation has been hailed as a ‘game-changer.’ The study’s findings have just been released in the journal Nature Communications (February 14th).

The study’s co-senior authors, Drs. Jochen Buck and Lonny Levin, both Weill Cornell Medicine professors of pharmacology, claim that this discovery is a game-changer in a paper that was published on the institution’s website.

They say that currently vasectomies and condoms, which by the way have existed for over 2000 years, are the only methods of contraception for men. While in the past there has been research on oral contraceptives for men, it has been to no end.

Levin credits this partly to the demand for these potential contraceptives to ‘clear a much higher bar for safety and side effects.’