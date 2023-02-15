Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex rose 242.83 points or 0.40% to end at 61,275.09.NSE Nifty jumped 86.00 points or 0.48% to settle at 18,015.85.

Top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospital, Eicher Motor, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Kotak Bank. Top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, ITC, ONGC, Larsent & Toubro and Sun Pharma.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 589 trains today: Full list

The BSE Midcap index advanced 0.7% and the Smallcap added 0.4%. Sectorally, the IT, Auto and Realty indices gained over a per cent each. The overall breadth was marginally positive, with nearly 1,800 shares advancing versus 1,670 declining stocks on the BSE.