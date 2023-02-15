Xiaomi launches TV Stick 4K in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese electronics manufacturer, Xiaomi launched its latest streaming device named ‘ TV Stick 4K’ in India. The device is priced at Rs. 4,999 and will be sold in a single Black colour. The device will go on sale exclusively on the Mi.com website.

The TV Stick runs on Android TV 11 with the company’s PatchWall UI on top and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for surround sound audio. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor, a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, and 2GB of RAM. The stick has an internal storage capacity of 8GB.

Also Read; Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

The smart home device comes with built-in Chromecast support. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K includes a Mi Voice Remote with an Assistant button. It includes buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support and the device can be connected to a TV via an HDMI 2.1 port. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with a remote, a power adapter, and an HDMI extender cable in the box.