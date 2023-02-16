Entry of trucks banned in these roads in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced a ban on movement of trucks in certain roads in the country. ROP informed that movement of trucks on certain roads will be banned from 12 pm to 16:00 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The ban was announced to avoid traffic jams.

Details of the roads are as follows:

Main roads in Muscat Governorate

Dakhiliyah Road (from Muscat Governorate to Bidbid Bridge).

Al Batinah Highway (from Muscat Governorate to Wilayat of Shinas).