Four people are accused of abusing young girls from Odisha in Telangana.

Police reported on Thursday that a charge had been filed against four persons for allegedly sexually assaulting seven young girls from Odisha who had been ‘illegally’ employed at a brick kiln in the Sangareddy area.

About five months ago, a group of 72 people—including the young girls—were working at the brick kiln in the Narayankhed mandal of the district. The employees had just complained to the Odisha Chief Secretary about being taken advantage of by their employers.

Officials from the state labour department, women’s development department, and child welfare department conducted a raid on the brick kiln after receiving information about this from the chief secretary of Odisha. There, they learned that the owners had sexually harassed young girls.

The young girls were rescued on Wednesday after the officials filed a complaint with the police that led to the filing of a case under the POCSO Act against the four proprietors of the brick factory.

The officials also made plans to return the workers to Odisha in response to claims that they were working at the brick kiln illegally.