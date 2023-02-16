Gulf country reduces minimum salary requirement for expat workers to bring families

Muscat: Oman has reduced the minimum salary requirement for expat workers to bring family with them. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) informed that the salary ceiling for family visas has been reduced by more than 50%.

The authority informed that expats earning over OMR150 can bring their family in Oman. Previously, expatriates needed to earn OMR350 a month to obtain visas for family members.

The minimum monthly income rule for ‘family joining visa’ was introduced by Oman in 2011. Oman’s population stood at 4,975,562 of which 42.21% were expats on February 14,2023.