Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher today. The domestic benchmark indices were ending higher for second day in a row.

The BSE Sensex rose 44.42 points or 0.07% to settle at 61,319.51. The NSE Nifty advanced 20.00 points or 0.11% to end at 18,035.85. The Nifty has added 264 points in the last three straight trading sessions. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices finished 0.9% higher. The overall market breadth was positive as around 1900 shares advanced and 1600 shares ended lower on the BSE.

The top gainers on the were ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospital, Divis Lab, Tata Steel, NTPC and Nestle India. The top losers on the market were e BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and HDFC Life.