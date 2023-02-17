Concept of India, its cultural diversity under threat by sycophants: Says CM Pinarayi

Howrah: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the concept of India and its cultural diversity is under threat from the present generation of sycophants. Vijayan addressed the national conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-backed All India Agricultural Workers’ Union (AIAWU) in West Bengal’s Howrah on Friday.

Farmers and agricultural labourers from different parts of West Bengal gathered at the conference in Howrah. Speaking on the occasion, the Kerala CM said, ‘The concept of India, inclusive of different languages and cultures. It is under great threat now, caused by the present generation of sycophants of empire and betrayers of our struggles’.

Pinarayi Vijayan further attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre alleging it of misusing the post of governor. He alleged that in states where BJP is in not power, the Centre is using the Governor’s post to trouble the state government. Pertinent to mention, CM Vijayan and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan have been at loggerheads over several legislature issues.