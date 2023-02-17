Congress to establish a 50% reservation in the decision-making Body

Congress is prepared to change the party constitution during a busy election year in order to strengthen the Congress Working Committee, the party’s main decision-making body. Also, the working committee will have 50% more reservations thanks to this modification.

The party insiders who spoke to NDTV says, it’s unlikely that the CWC would have elections; instead, the members will be chosen by consensus.

The number of members on the decision-making committee will rise from 24 to 28, and past prime ministers and party leaders will be added to the roster.

According to sources, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, young people (under 50), and women will also receive 50% reservations.

The plenary meeting will take place in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from February 24 to 26 under the leadership of new President Mallikarjuna Kharge.

The Congress president is authorised to appoint members to the All India Congress Committee in accordance with resolutions adopted by state units. The grand old party’s main decision-making body is the AICC.

To elect CWC members, 1,100 AICC members were chosen at random from 8,800 Pradesh Congress Committee members.

The proposed change to the CWC’s composition is from 23 + 1 (the Congress President) to 23 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 (the Congress President plus the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, the former prime minister, the former congress president, and the leader of the opposition in the Lok and Rajya sabhas).