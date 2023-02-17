Indian-American Neal Mohan is the next CEO of YouTube

Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, will succeed Susan Wojcicki as CEO of Alphabet-owned YouTube after the latter announced that she would be stepping down from the position.
Here are the five facts about Neal Mohan
- Neal Mohan, 49, a Stanford graduate, has held the position of chief product officer at YouTube since 2015.
- Neal Mohan began his career in 1996 with Accenture before joining the NetGravity venture, which was later bought by the online advertising company DoubleClick.
- Google bought DoubleClick in 2007. The development of Google’s advertising products, such as AdWords, AdSense, and DoubleClick, was significantly aided by Neal Mohan.
- Neal Mohan has also worked for Microsoft, where he served as the corporate strategy manager.
- He serves on the boards of 23andMe and Stitch Fix, two American personal styling services.
