Indian-American Neal Mohan to replace YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki as she steps down

One of the earliest Google employees and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said on Thursday that she is leaving the business that was founded in her garage 25 years ago. In a private update on the video-sharing website, she announced the news.

Neal Mohan, a YouTube insider, will take Wojcicki’s place. When Netflix and TikTok, a well-known app for short videos, battle with YouTube for audience attention, the leadership transition takes place.

According to Reuters, Wojcicki, one of the most well-known women in computing, said she will concentrate on ‘family, health, and personal projects.’ Prior to taking over as CEO of YouTube in 2014, she served as senior vice president for ad products at Google.

Neal Mohan joined Google, the company that owns YouTube, in 2008. He graduated from Stanford. He also served as the company’s chief product officer before to taking the helm as CEO of YouTube, as reported by the Mint.

Mohan had previously worked for Microsoft and is a member of the boards of Stitch Fix and 23andMe, two companies that specialise in genomics and biotechnology.