Seoul removes women-only parking spaces as the authorities think they are ‘not necessary anymore’

According to Korea Daily, Seoul, the capital of South Korea, has eliminated women-only parking spaces because officials believe they are ‘no longer required.’ After being introduced as a safeguard for women’s rights fourteen years ago, the gender policy appears to have been reversed.

In 2009, women-only parking spaces were assigned due to an increase in violent crimes in basement parking lots. This led to pink borders and signs that said ‘Female Parking First’ in both Korean and English.

The city officials, who also highlighted that those spaces will be turned into family parking spots, are now taking down those signs, though.

Nonetheless, the action is mostly perceived as an effort to further anti-feminist policies in the nation. According to Korea Times, the work to implement the changes will begin next month.

The media report mentioned that the women’s priority parking spaces used to be closer to the entrances of buildings for safety purposes. They were often located next to handicapped spots. Some of them were reported to be longer and wider as compared to other parking spaces.