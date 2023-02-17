Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices broke three-day winning streak and ended lower today. BSE Sensex ended at 61,002.57, down by 316.94 points or 0.52%. NSE Nifty was down 91.60 points or 0.51% at 17,944.20.

Except capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended lower in the markets. The BSE midcap index fell 0.7% and smallcap index down 0.20%. About 1468 shares have advanced, 1893 shares declined, and 136 shares remained unchanged.

Also Read: 4 charred to death in gas tanker-truck collision

The top gainers in the market were Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and Coal India. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Life.