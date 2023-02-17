Study says that protection against Covid from being previously infected lasts as long as that offered by vaccination

According to the most recent study released on Thursday, February 17, protection against Covid from prior infection lasts at least as long as that provided by vaccine.

According to the research, participants still had an 88% decreased chance of re-infection, hospitalisation, and mortality 10 months after getting Covid. This made natural immunity at least as long-lasting, if not longer, as two rounds of the viral vaccines produced by Pfizer or Moderna.

‘Although protection from re-infection from all variants wanes over time, our analysis of the available data suggests that the level of protection afforded by previous infection is at least as high, if not higher than that provided by two-dose vaccination using high-quality mRNA vaccines,’ the study, led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said.

The researchers reviewed 65 studies from 19 countries up to September last year, which would mean some studies covered the period when infections of the Omicron variant were seen.