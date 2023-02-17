The cost of living crisis continues to impact the British economy and common people

Although signs that the inflationary pressures may have been diminishing, the cost of living crisis still has an impact on the British economy and the general public.

Current patterns demonstrate the widespread suffering of people. According to local reports, the cost of food has increased alongside the price of low-fat milk, sugar, and olive oil.

The effect of the overall rate of inflation on the cost of a full English breakfast was emphasised in a report by Bloomberg. According to the report, it will rise.

According to the report’s Breakfast Index, the average cost of ingredients for a classic fry-up in January increased by more than 22% from a year earlier.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement that the UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 10.1 per cent in January compared with a rate of 10.5 per cent in December.

Matt Hood, who is managing director of Co-op Food, said prices continued to rise in January as costs for grocers did, which made it ‘incredibly tough.’