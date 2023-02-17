The infant clothing line Ed-a-mamma by Alia Bhatt is inspired by nature.

After the overwhelming success of their first-ever sustainable nursing maternity-wear collection, actor and investor Alia Bhatt’s firm is now expanding its product offerings to introduce an Infant’s Collection that focuses on the age bracket of 0–3 years.

Three new themes—Jungle Joy, Cute-a-Sauras, and Forest Wonders—are featured in Ed-a-latest Mamma’s release. Hand-drawn doodles from the plant and animal kingdom are prominently featured in the collection and help to bring the themes to life. The collection is centred on the joy and innocence with which babies view the world.

The infants’ line offers a variety of boys’, girls’, and unisex clothing that is lightweight, soft, and breathable. The collection’s standout items include t-shirts, jeans, dresses with bloomers, expandable bodysuits, sleepsuits, caps, booties, and bibs, among others, as well as meticulously designed sets that make the most wonderful gifts.