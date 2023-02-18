Bus carrying devotees plunged into gorge in J-Reasi K’s district, 2 dead, 19 injured

On Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, killing two people, including a boy, and injuring 19, according to officials.

Around 12.30 pm, the driver of the bus lost control while negotiating a curve and rolled down more than 50 feet into a gorge, causing an accident near Taryath in the Ransu region, according to witnesses.

According to officials, the pilgrims were travelling to the well-known cave shrine of Shiv Khori in Reasi to make prayers in honour of the Maha Shivratri festival. They were from the Rajouri district villages of Jamola, Bindi, Argi, and Dalhori.

The 21 devotees were all rescued right away and taken to a nearby public health facility, where two of them—Arpan Singh (14) and Pankaj Kumar (29)—were pronounced dead, according to the witnesses.

According to Station House Officer Dharamsal, Inspector Manpreet Singh, who oversaw the rescue effort, there were 21 devotees travelling in the bus that was involved in the accident just after entering the Reasi district from Rajouri.

According to the SHO, 12 of the injured were sent to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu for specialised care.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha expressed sorrow over the incident and gave the district administration instructions to make sure the injured received the best care possible.

‘Deeply pained by the loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Reasi. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured,’ Sinha said in a tweet.

Sahil Singh, 25, was killed and Rohit Singh, 24, was injured in a separate incident on Saturday when their car plunged into a deep gorge in the Godar Morh area of Bhambla in Pouni tehsil of Reasi district.

After receiving initial care in Reasi, the injured person was transferred to GMC hospital Jammu, according to the officials.