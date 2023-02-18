CM Yogi: Covid’s extra fees assessed for private schools should be adjusted.

The Yogi Adityanath administration on Friday issued a government order (GO) requiring all private schools in the state to comply with the Allahabad High Court’s ruling and rectify any extra fees of 15% that they had levied during the Covid pandemic period (2020–21).

According to the GO, the money should be given back to the pupils who had left the schools. If any student, guardian, or parent-teacher association felt wronged by the failure to follow the aforementioned instructions, Special Secretary Rupesh Kumar advised them to file a complaint with the District Fee Regulatory Committee in accordance with Section 8 of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018. The officer responded, ‘The committee will decide appropriately on their complaint.’

‘However if the schools charged 15% of the calculated amount of the extra fee in the academic session 2020-21, it should immediately be reduced,’ Kumar said of the decision dated April 27, 2020, which instructed all schools of all boards operating in the state not to increase the cost. Notably, the Allahabad HC ordered all institutions in the state to give students a 15% rebate on the total fees charged during the Covid in 2020–21 and modify it in the following session on January 6, 2023.

‘If there are complaints by parents about any school breaking it, it should be questioned,’ said Anil Agarwal, head of the Unaided Private Schools Association of Uttar Pradesh.