For ‘Nadayiruthal’, devotees offer robot elephant at Thrissur temple

Irinjalakuda: In a first, Raman, a robot elephant, is all set to be brought before the lord at Sree Krishna Temple near Irinjalakuda for Nadayiruthal ceremony (a ritual where elephants are offered before the gods in temples) on February 26. The robot elephant, which was contributed by a group of devotees of the temple, operates on five motors.

It was manufactured by four sculptors namely Prashanth, Santo, Jinesh and Robin, natives of Chalakudy. ‘The elephant has been designed in such a way that the mahout can control the movement of the trunk. It can also spray water through its trunk’, said Prashanth.

According to Rajkumar Namboothiri, one of the office-bearers of the temple, it is not wrong to opt for robots in contemporary times where one has to spend lakhs for hiring elephants.