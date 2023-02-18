India launch date of 2023 Honda City Facelift announced: Features

Mumbai: Japanese automaker Honda has announced the official India launch date of its 2023 Honda City Facelift. The facelifted car will be available in Honda showrooms for test drives from March 3. Honda introduced the Honda City in the Indian markets in 1998. The company is expected to begin bookings for the City facelift soon.

The new model of Honda City has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a lane watch camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster and keyless entry with push-button ignition. More specific details about the upcoming City’s features will be revealed closer to the launch.

The 2023 City facelift will be equipped with a 118 bhp, 1.5L petrol engine coupled with either a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. There will also be a 1.5L Atkinson Cycle petrol-hybrid powertrain with 124 bhp power output, linked to an e-CVT gearbox. The 2023 Honda City facelift could be priced at about one lakh more than the current model.